B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

TRVI opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $193.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.00. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,804.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,804.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $71,605.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,178 over the last three months. 24.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.