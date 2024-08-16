B. Riley Lowers L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target to $21.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Singular Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FSTR opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.86. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond T. Betler purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,620 shares of company stock worth $149,231. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

