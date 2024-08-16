B2Gold Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,818,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

