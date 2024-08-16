Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fabrinet by 216.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 291.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 205,057 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $15,637,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,936,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $230.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.21 and a 200 day moving average of $213.69. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $266.39.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

