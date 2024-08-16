Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

