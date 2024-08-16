Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 1,298 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,257.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $3,612,378.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,977 shares of company stock worth $17,622,599. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 176.65% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

