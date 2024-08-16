Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 192 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

