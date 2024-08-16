Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 2,002 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 809,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,800,000 after acquiring an additional 106,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 86.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after purchasing an additional 206,054 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.61 and a fifty-two week high of $164.91. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPXC

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.