Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 600 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $424.06 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

