Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $216,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Trading Down 0.7 %

NVAX opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

