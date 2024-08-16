Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $217,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. Sempra’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

