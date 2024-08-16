Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $231,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,170,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,297,701,000 after buying an additional 1,492,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,505,000 after purchasing an additional 653,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TC Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TC Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $43.82 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.30%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

