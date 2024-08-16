Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $292,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.