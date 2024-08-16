Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $241,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 974 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $619,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk
Autodesk Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $245.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.67.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.