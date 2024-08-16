Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $241,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 974 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $619,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $245.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

