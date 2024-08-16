Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

