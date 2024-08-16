Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,804,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TransMedics Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,922 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $169.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $172.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

