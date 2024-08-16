Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $80.42 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

