Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 1,693 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

