Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 2,581 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRI opened at $96.71 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,542 shares of company stock valued at $166,898 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

