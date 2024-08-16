Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $95.14 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

