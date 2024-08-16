Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 1,500 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Duolingo
In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,045. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Duolingo Price Performance
NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $202.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.75. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.60 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30.
Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
