Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 1,500 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,045. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $202.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.75. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.60 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

