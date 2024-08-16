Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 6,326 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in American Tower were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in American Tower by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $218.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

