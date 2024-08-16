Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $219,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

