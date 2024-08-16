Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $220,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 2.0 %

State Street stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

