Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $221,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

