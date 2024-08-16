Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Capital International Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,844,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,358,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $119,394,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

STZ stock opened at $245.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.94. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.