Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bailador Technology Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in IT, software & services, health technology, the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

