Baker Hughes Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of BKR opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,868.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,095 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

