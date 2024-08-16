Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.80

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,165.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 388.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 369.40. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 437.60 ($5.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Leo Quinn bought 37,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £129,646.52 ($165,534.37). 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

