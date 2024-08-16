Barbara Whye Sells 5,378 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $279,709.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $51.79 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 226.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 90,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $1,825,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,128,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

