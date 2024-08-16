Barclays Cuts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $14.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTEN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

