Barclays Increases BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target to $5.00

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

BRFS opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.91. BRF has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in BRF by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 3,894,533 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in BRF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,738,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,692,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,054 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 17,945,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after buying an additional 1,670,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

