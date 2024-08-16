Barclays Trims ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Target Price to $4.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 103.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

