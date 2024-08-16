Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.48. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.61.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barfresh Food Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Deere Rebounds on Earnings Beat, But Uphill Battle Remains
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.