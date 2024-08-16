Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,276,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,119,000. DC Funds LP bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

