Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 437,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 581,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BNED opened at $11.14 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $291.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($7.11) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 37.91% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter.

BNED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Eric Singer bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,441 shares in the company, valued at $916,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Rory Wallace acquired 202,480,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $10,124,038.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 207,613,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,676.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,441 shares in the company, valued at $916,394.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 202,596,772 shares of company stock worth $10,962,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

