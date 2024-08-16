Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.18.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$26.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.78. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The stock has a market cap of C$46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Andrew James Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$129,999.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

