Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

GOLD stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

