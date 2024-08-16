Barrington Research Comments on Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.77. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $27.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $10.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.17 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.18. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock worth $1,235,704 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

