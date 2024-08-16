Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.73.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Baxter International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,885,000 after acquiring an additional 541,575 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 34.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $35.75 on Friday. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.