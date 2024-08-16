BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in BCE by 3,480.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $34.32 on Friday. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.69%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

