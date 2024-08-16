Beam Global Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Beam Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BEEM. B. Riley cut their price objective on Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday.

Beam Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $5.04 on Friday. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

