Beam Global Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEEM

Beam Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $5.04 on Friday. Beam Global has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,301 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter worth $284,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.