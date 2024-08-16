Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Beam Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday.

Beam Global Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.93. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beam Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

