Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.31. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 50,824 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.39. The firm has a market cap of C$72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). Bear Creek Mining had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of C$37.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0381862 EPS for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

