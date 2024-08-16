Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Decreased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,016 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 35,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,250.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,544,000 after purchasing an additional 788,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $234.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.21. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

