Ben Thompson Acquires 34 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson acquired 34 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.34) per share, with a total value of £301.92 ($385.50).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Ben Thompson bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($382.43).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 850 ($10.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 469.36 ($5.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 984 ($12.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £492.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3,695.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 867.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 865.77.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

