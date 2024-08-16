Benchmark Increases Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Price Target to $11.00

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Intchains Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICG opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 0.79. Intchains Group has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 56.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

