Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,213.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,180,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $119,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,442,000.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.