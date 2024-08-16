Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,213.50.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.61. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,180,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $119,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,442,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

