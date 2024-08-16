Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

